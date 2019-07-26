Longmont Fairfield Inn set for September auction

LONGMONT — The Fairfield Inn and Suites in Longmont has been put up for auction in September.

The Marriott brand hotel at 1089 S. Hover St. will be auctioned off at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11, according to a listing on commercial real estate site LoopNet. The three story, 57,000-square-foot building holds 95 rooms and was built in 2017.

It is unclear if the auction has a starting bid price or how much its owner expects it to fetch. The listing’s agents at Paramount Lodging Advisors in Chicago did not respond to a request for comment.

Don Macy, owner of Macy Development Co. and the listed owner, said he owns only the property that the hotel sits on and leases the building to subsidiary of Marriott. That subsidiary is closing out a fund and is not selling the property due to foreclose or a forced sale, he said.

The building itself is worth $7,235,400, according to Boulder County property records.

This is the second Longmont hotel to change hands in recent weeks. The nearby Residence Inn, also a Marriott hotel, sold earlier this month for $11.91 million by a Chicago company.