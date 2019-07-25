Colorado ag tour makes Broomfield, Boulder, FoCo stops

Representatives with the Colorado Department of Agriculture will tour the state this summer as part of the Next Generation of Ag campaign, which is aimed at fostering “conversations around agriculture, including innovation and technology and relationships with consumers, farmers, ranchers and retailers,” according to a department news release.

The tour will stop Aug. 6 at the Broomfield Farmers Market at 1700 W. 10th Ave., Aug. 14 at the Fort Collins Farmers Market at 1001 E. Harmony Road and Aug. 28 at the Boulder County Farmer’s Market at 13th Street and Arapahoe Avenue.

Sponsored Content

Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners

Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash. Read More

The tour coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Colorado Proud Month program, which highlights the economic importance of the state’s agricultural industries.