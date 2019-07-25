Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Colorado ag tour makes Broomfield, Boulder, FoCo stops

By Lucas High — 

Representatives with the Colorado Department of Agriculture will tour the state this summer as part of the Next Generation of Ag campaign, which is aimed at fostering “conversations around agriculture, including innovation and technology and relationships with consumers, farmers, ranchers and retailers,” according to a department news release.

The tour will stop Aug. 6 at the Broomfield Farmers Market at 1700 W. 10th Ave., Aug. 14 at the Fort Collins Farmers Market at 1001 E. Harmony Road and Aug. 28 at the Boulder County Farmer’s Market at 13th Street and Arapahoe Avenue.

The tour coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Colorado Proud Month program, which highlights the economic importance of the state’s agricultural industries.

Representatives with the Colorado Department of Agriculture will tour the state this summer as part of the Next Generation of Ag campaign, which is aimed at fostering “conversations around agriculture, including innovation and technology and relationships with consumers, farmers, ranchers and retailers,” according to a department news release.

The tour will stop Aug. 6 at the Broomfield Farmers Market at 1700 W. 10th Ave., Aug. 14 at the Fort Collins Farmers Market at 1001 E. Harmony Road and Aug. 28 at the Boulder County Farmer’s Market at 13th Street and Arapahoe Avenue.

The tour coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Colorado Proud Month program, which highlights the economic importance of the state’s agricultural industries.


 