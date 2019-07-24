Threat X raises $8.5M in fundraising

LOUISVILLE — Threat X Inc. has secured $8,528,257 in its latest fundraising round.

The Louisville-based computer security company raised the funds from 25 separate investors since beginning the round in December 2017, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The funds are mixed between equity in the company and $3,178,259 of convertible promissory notes, which is debt until a company reaches a certain threshold before converting into equity in the company.

Threat X develops firewalls and other internet security tools to monitor malware threats for businesses that operate out of in-house servers and in the cloud.