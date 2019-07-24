Techstars, Western Union provide grants to support future entrepreneurs

BOULDER — The Techstars Foundation, an arm of the Boulder-based accelerator program that supports nonprofit groups, is partnering with the Western Union Foundation to provide grant funding for underrepresented future entrepreneurs.

The groups will grant $50,000 each to MIT D-Lab and Watson Institute, according to a joint news release.

The MIT D-Lab “grant will focus on the program’s project in Greece to equip refugee women with technical and soft skills to establish their own businesses while building their confidence and ability to solve problems.” the release said.

The Watson Institute grant will fund “intensive entrepreneurship training, mentorship, a master course, and a demo competition” for underrepresented youth in Boulder and in Mexico City, according to the announcement.

“Together with the Western Union Foundation we will be able to have an exponential impact on creating a positive social and economic global change,” Techstars Foundation director Andrea Perdomo. “This co-grant opportunity will enable us to work together to support these two organizations as a team.”