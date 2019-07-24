Techstars launches Abu Dhabi accelerator

BOULDER — Techstars is launching a new accelerator program in Abu Dhabi, a city in the United Arab Emirates, called Techstars Hub71 Accelerator.

The 13-week program will be conducted in partnership with Hub71, an Abu Dhabi-based global technology hub led by Mubadala Investment Co., according to a Techstars news release.

Techstars has an existing UAE accelerator program in Dubai.

Vijay Tirathrai, who has led the Techstars Dubai Accelerator for the past two years, will be the managing director of the Techstars Hub71 Accelerator.

“We are excited to partner with Techstars to launch this mentorship-driven accelerator and look forward to starting the first year of the Techstars Hub71 Accelerator here in Abu Dhabi,” Ahmad Alwan, Hub71’s head of strategy and corporate development, said in a prepared statement. “We are committed to creating an optimal environment for technology startups right here in Abu Dhabi, where through this program, founders with exceptional ideas and talent will come together. Not only will these startups benefit from hands-on mentorship and exposure to global investors, but they will have the opportunity to join a network of successful and respected Techstars alumni.”