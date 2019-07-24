Sage buys Boulder hotel for $16.9 million

BOULDER — The Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel at 4950 Baseline Road in Boulder recently changed hands for $16.9 million.

The seller of the 112-room property built in 1991 was BRE Newton Hotels Property Owner LP, according to Boulder County public records. That entity is registered to the New York address of multinational private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc. Blackstone has been an active seller in the local hotel market, shedding the TownePlace Suites by Marriott near Broomfield’s Interlocken business park in April.

The buyer of the Homewood Suites was an entity affiliated with Denver-based Sage Hospitality. Sage has been involved with the development of several hotel projects in Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley including the Embassy Suites by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn Boulder and The Elizabeth Hotel in historic Old Town Fort Collins.