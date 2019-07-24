Mineral Resources settles federal drilling complaint

GREELEY — Mineral Resources Inc. has agreed to pay $214,706 in fines to settle complaints that it drilled minerals on federal land.

The U.S. Department of Justice originally claimed the Greeley-based oil and gas company drilled into a right-of-way area north of Greeley owned by the federal government in 2012 without a license from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, according to a statement.

The Justice Department said Mineral Resources trespassed on federal lands by accident.

It’s not clear how long Mineral Resources was drilling on that land or how much oil or gas it extracted. A spokesman for the Justice Department and Mineral Resources did not respond to request for comment Wednesday morning.