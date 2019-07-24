Longmont apartment complex sells for $12.5M

LONGMONT — Parkway Flats, a 68-unit, 42-year-old apartment community at 720 Fairlane Ave. in Longmont, has sold for $12.5 million, or nearly $184,000 per unit.

The buyer of the complex was SPRE Parkway Flats LLC, an affiliate of California-based multifamily housing investor Stratford Partners, Boulder County public records show.

Beetdigger LLC, a company registered to a Conifer, Colorado, address, is listed as the seller.