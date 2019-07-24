Bankruptcy judge sets deadlines in Lake Loveland Dermatology case

LOVELAND — The judge presiding over the Lake Loveland Dermatology P.C. bankruptcy — an ordeal that has pitted the business’ current owner against its founder — has issued a series of new deadlines to move the case closer to a resolution.

Through Skin P.C., Dr. Kevin Mott purchased Lake Loveland Dermatology, located at 776 W. Eisenhower Blvd., from Dr. Patrick Lillis and his wife Tracy Amick in October 2016 for $8.76 million. Mott filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March, reporting assets between $1 million and $10 million, and debts between $10 million to $50 million.

Mott on May 2 filed an adversary complaint against Lillis and Amick, alleging that financials for Lake Loveland Dermatology were falsified prior to sale of the practice, and that Lillis wrongfully paid himself from Lake Loveland Dermatology’s revenues, aided by Amick, who served as office manager for the practice.

According to court documents filed Tuesday by Judge Michael Romero, the parties met to conduct initial evidentiary disclosures on July 9 and must file amended or supplemental pleadings by Aug. 7.

Each side is limited to three expert witnesses and must exchange reports by Jan 10, 2019.

The process of discovery must be completed by Feb. 7, 2019, court documents show.