Ziggi’s signs new San Diego area franchisee

LONGMONT — Ziggi’s Coffee, a Longmont-based chain of specialty coffee shops, will expand operations into a new part of California with a new franchise agreement with Melissa and Leslie Malone-Montgomery of Chula Vista.
The couple, both U.S. Army veterans, will open three units in the San Diego area.
Sponsored Content
Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners
Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash.
“It was extremely important to me for the business we invest in to be military friendly,” Melissa Malone-Montgomery said in a prepared statement. “We took into consideration the discounted fee and for some it was a couple hundred bucks or 10 percent off but Ziggi’s just blew everyone else out of the water.”
Ziggi’s has 18 existing shops and franchise agreements in place to develop more locations across the country.
LONGMONT — Ziggi’s Coffee, a Longmont-based chain of specialty coffee shops, will expand operations into a new part of California with a new franchise agreement with Melissa and Leslie Malone-Montgomery of Chula Vista.
The couple, both U.S. Army veterans, will open three units in the San Diego area.
Sponsored Content
Consider These Simple Green Tips
Alpine Bank employees created a grassroots Green Team back in 2003 to assure environmental best practices. Today this companywide commitment is going strong and pushing for steady gains on several green fronts. In this spirit of continuous improvement, the Alpine Bank Green Team offers some tips we can all consider.
“It was extremely important to me for the business we invest in to be military friendly,” Melissa Malone-Montgomery said in a prepared statement. “We took into consideration the discounted fee and for some it was a couple hundred bucks or 10 percent off but Ziggi’s just blew everyone else out of the water.”
Ziggi’s has 18 existing shops and franchise agreements in place to develop more locations across the country.
…