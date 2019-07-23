Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Ziggi’s signs new San Diego area franchisee

By Lucas High — 

LONGMONT — Ziggi’s Coffee, a Longmont-based chain of specialty coffee shops, will expand operations into a new part of California with a new franchise agreement with Melissa and Leslie Malone-Montgomery of Chula Vista.

The couple, both U.S. Army veterans, will open three units in the San Diego area.

“It was extremely important to me for the business we invest in to be military friendly,” Melissa Malone-Montgomery said in a prepared statement. “We took into consideration the discounted fee and for some it was a couple hundred bucks or 10 percent off but Ziggi’s just blew everyone else out of the water.”

Ziggi’s has 18 existing shops and franchise agreements in place to develop more locations across the country.

LONGMONT — Ziggi’s Coffee, a Longmont-based chain of specialty coffee shops, will expand operations into a new part of California with a new franchise agreement with Melissa and Leslie Malone-Montgomery of Chula Vista.

The couple, both U.S. Army veterans, will open three units in the San Diego area.

“It was extremely important to me for the business we invest in to be military friendly,” Melissa Malone-Montgomery said in a prepared statement. “We took into consideration the discounted fee and for some it was a couple hundred bucks or 10 percent off but Ziggi’s just blew everyone else out of the water.”

Ziggi’s has 18 existing shops and franchise agreements in place to develop more locations across the country.


 