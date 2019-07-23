LogRhythm names Mark Logan as new CEO

BOULDER — Enterprise-security company LogRhythm Inc. has named a new CEO.

The Boulder-based company appointed Mark Logan to the role, according to a press release. Logan most recently served as president of Attunity, a division of Massachusetts-based Qlik Technologies. Attunity provides data integration and big-data management software solutions. He previously served as CEO of WealthEngine, a data-driven consumer-analytics business, and Rivermine, a business-analytics company.

“Mark has decades of experience successfully building and leading global enterprise software and SaaS companies,” said Chip Virnig, a partner at Thoma Bravo, which acquired a majority interest in LogRhythm in 2018. “That experience, combined with his focus on customer success, solution innovation and company culture, makes him the ideal leader for LogRhythm.”

“I am thrilled to step into this role and have the opportunity to work with an organization that has LogRhythm’s impressive track record of innovation and market leadership,” Logan said. “LogRhythm’s customers run some of the most sophisticated and effective enterprise security operations in the world, and the LogRhythm platform is an indispensable part of how they detect, investigate and neutralize advanced threats. I look forward to working closely with our customers and business partners to drive our shared success to new levels.”

Logan’s appointment came after the hiring of Sue Buck as senior vice president of engineering and Barry Capoot as chief financial officer.