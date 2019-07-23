FRCC’s Law Enforcement Academy to be led by former FBI manager

FORT COLLINS — Former FBI special agent and manager Kathleen Mitchell has been hired as the new director of Front Range Community College’s Law Enforcement Academy.

The academy, which opened in 2018, provides Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training certification for students interested in law enforcement careers.

“We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Mitchell’s caliber on board with FRCC,” Jean Runyon, vice president of FRCC’s Larimer Campus, said in a prepared statement. “She has real-world expertise in investigations — and is also a highly esteemed educator. She will help us ensure that Northern Colorado’s law enforcement trainees are well-prepared to protect and serve our communities.”