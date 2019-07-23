Define the Line co-founder moves to Florida, eyeing East Coast sales

FORT COLLINS — One of the founders of Define the Line is moving to Florida to service a large customer base on the East Coast.

Nikki Lachar, a co-founder of SimplyHR LLC and publisher of Define the Line, moved to Cocoa, Florida, after her husband received a job offer in the area. However, Lachar said about 45 percent of Define the Line’s inquiries come from companies up and down the East Coast. States in the northeast region are particularly large markets for the comic book.

Sponsored Content

Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners

Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash. Read More

“They’re seeing a lot of legislation change over requirements for sexual-harassment training,” she said. “We’re seeing some movement in those states right now.”

Define the Line was created last year after SimplyHR raised $10,200 in a Kickstarter campaign.

Lachar said the company hopes to hire either in Florida or Colorado within the next month. She also said SimplyHR is looking at potentially producing new comics for anti-discrimination training in the future, along with a student edition for universities.

“We’re seeing a lot of traction of college campuses to help them get ready when they start working after college or even in college,” she said.