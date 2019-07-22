UCHealth Greeley gets Joint Commission accreditation

GREELEY — UCHealth Greeley has secured accreditation from a hospital inspector group, clearing it to participate in federal health-care programs.
According to a press release, the Joint Commission gave its approval to the newly opened hospital after a site inspection.
Sponsored Content
Consider These Simple Green Tips
Alpine Bank employees created a grassroots Green Team back in 2003 to assure environmental best practices. Today this companywide commitment is going strong and pushing for steady gains on several green fronts. In this spirit of continuous improvement, the Alpine Bank Green Team offers some tips we can all consider.
The Joint Commission is a nonprofit that inspects hospitals for safety standards. Approval by the commission allows hospitals to participate in Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare.
“This accreditation is a key milestone that demonstrates we are committed to providing safe and quality patient care,” said Marilyn Schock, president of UCHealth Greeley, in a statement. “We worked hard to get every detail in place to ensure we are offering our patients the very best care and an excellent experience each and every day.”
GREELEY — UCHealth Greeley has secured accreditation from a hospital inspector group, clearing it to participate in federal health-care programs.
According to a press release, the Joint Commission gave its approval to the newly opened hospital after a site inspection.
Sponsored Content
Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners
Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash.
The Joint Commission is a nonprofit that inspects hospitals for safety standards. Approval by the commission allows hospitals to participate in Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare.
“This accreditation is a key milestone that demonstrates we are committed to providing safe and quality patient care,” said Marilyn Schock, president of UCHealth Greeley, in a statement. “We worked hard to get every detail in place to ensure we are offering our patients the very best care and an excellent experience each and every day.”
…