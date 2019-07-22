Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

UCHealth Greeley gets Joint Commission accreditation

By Dan Mika — 

GREELEY — UCHealth Greeley has secured accreditation from a hospital inspector group, clearing it to participate in federal health-care programs.

According to a press release, the Joint Commission gave its approval to the newly opened hospital after a site inspection.

The Joint Commission is a nonprofit that inspects hospitals for safety standards. Approval by the commission allows hospitals to participate in Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare.

“This accreditation is a key milestone that demonstrates we are committed to providing safe and quality patient care,” said Marilyn Schock, president of UCHealth Greeley, in a statement. “We worked hard to get every detail in place to ensure we are offering our patients the very best care and an excellent experience each and every day.”

GREELEY — UCHealth Greeley has secured accreditation from a hospital inspector group, clearing it to participate in federal health-care programs.

According to a press release, the Joint Commission gave its approval to the newly opened hospital after a site inspection.

The Joint Commission is a nonprofit that inspects hospitals for safety standards. Approval by the commission allows hospitals to participate in Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare.

“This accreditation is a key milestone that demonstrates we are committed to providing safe and quality patient care,” said Marilyn Schock, president of UCHealth Greeley, in a statement. “We worked hard to get every detail in place to ensure we are offering our patients the very best care and an excellent experience each and every day.”


 