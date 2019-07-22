Rowdy Mermaid shifts beverage line to cans

BOULDER — Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha Inc. has launched retail availability of its new aluminum-can designs, with the goal of shifting its entire line of botanically infused kombucha to glass-free retail by September.

Ten Central Market locations in Texas were the first to receive the shipment of cans in July, with expansion nationwide progressing. The new can design “reflects Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha’s commitment to environmentalism while increasing portability to match the ‘on-the-go’ lifestyle of the company’s consumer base,” the company said in a press release.

Sponsored Content

Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners

Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash. Read More

“We believe functional health extends to the environment we live in as well as ourselves,” Jamba Dunn, CEO and founder of Rowdy Mermaid, said in a prepared statement. “In an effort to increase our presence and offerings while being mindful of environmental concerns, we’ve shifted to clean supply chains and more sustainable packaging. Cans are lighter to ship, require less energy to recycle, and keep our products fresher longer for the consumer to enjoy.”

The company cited U.S. Environmental Protection Agency statistics that aluminum cans have a recycling rate of 67 percent compared with 26.4 percent for glass bottles. Additionally, the cans provide a light-free environment, which increases product integrity, adds shelf-life and allows for 24 hours of refrigeration-free shipping, the company said.

The national launch of the new can design comes alongside a distribution expansion to 175 Walmart stores across seven states.

Rowdy Mermaid is sold at almost 1,000 retail stores, including Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, King Soopers and Walmart.