The floor plan for the Front Range Community College Center for Integrated Manufacturing provides space for two existing and two new programs.

FRCC manufacturing center to open Aug. 1

By Lucas High — 

LONGMONT — Front Range Community College’s new Center for Integrated Manufacturing in Longmont is set to open Aug. 1.

The 27,000 square-foot facility, which broke ground in January in partnership with Advanced Energy, brings all FRCC’s manufacturing programs under a single roof at 1351 S. Sunset St.

The center will be home to FRCC’s existing precision machining technology program, the optics technology program, and two new programs: automation technology and electronics technology.

“Advanced manufacturing is booming in Colorado but many local companies can’t find enough workers with the right skills and training to fill these well-paying jobs,” FRCC president Andy Dorsey said in a prepared statement. “By educating people in our community, we can help local companies meet their critical need for employees, and provide students strong career opportunities.”

A public ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house are set for 2:30 p.m. Aug 1.

