Broomfield brings on new economic-development chief

BROOMFIELD — Jeff Romine has been hired to serve as Broomfield’s new economic-vitality director. He succeeds Bo Martinez, who left the city and county earlier this year to become director of economic development for Miami Beach.

Romine assumed the role as head of the Economic Vitality Department — previously called the Economic Development Department — on Monday, according to a Broomfield announcement.

Before joining Broomfield, Romine was a longtime chief economist and economic strategy advisor for Denver’s city government.

“Romine’s experience and expertise in economic development made him a strong competitor. His commitment to diverse ways to foster long-term sustainable economic vitality made him the best fit for the position,” Broomfield city and county manager Charles Ozaki said in a prepared statement.