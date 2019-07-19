Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Weld foundations collaborate on career project

By BizWest Staff — 

WINDSOR — The Weld RE-4 Education Foundation has received $2,000 from the Windsor Community Foundation and will use the money, along with a donation from the Bank of Colorado, for its Career Pathways Catalyst Project. 

The project provides financial assistance to Weld RE-4 high school students who participate in college-level programs while in high school. Programs include emergency medical services, fire science, criminal justice and other vocational studies. While the school district covers some of the tuition cost of the programs, the classes often come with several hundred dollars in additional fees for  uniforms, immunizations, text books and certifications. 

“We are pleased to partner with the Windsor Community Foundation to launch this important project,” Kim Schutt, Weld RE-4 Education Foundation president, said in a press release. “Not only does it enhance student educational opportunities, but it is aimed at the basic needs of local youth and their families who are facing economic hardship. At the same time, since many of these dual-enrollment programs are in areas such as EMS, fire science and criminal justice, the long-range potential for this project is to direct more students into career pathways that prepare them to later serve our community as first responders and in other important vocations.” 

Weld RE-4 students interested in financial assistance through this project should contact their high school guidance counselors at Windsor High School or Severance High School at the start of the new school year. 

