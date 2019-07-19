USAF awards satellite tracking contract to Numerica

FORT COLLINS — Numerica Corp., a software technology company founded in Loveland and headquartered in Fort Collins, has been awarded a contract to provide satellite tracking services to the U.S. Air Force, according to a company news release.

“For the last decade, Numerica Corp. has been developing solutions to improve the collective understanding of the evolving space environment and is demonstrating the utility of its commercially augmented mission operations system for enhanced space situational awareness under a new partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory,” the release said.

The Air Force will have access to the Numerica Telescope Network of more than 130 optical sensors that provide a real-time data feed of objects in orbit.

“The Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate is excited at the opportunity to work with Numerica and to explore how commercial data from its telescope network along with its data analytics algorithms can be used to enhance [U.S. Department of Defense] space operations,” Lt. Jackie Cromer, AFRL CAMO program manager, said in a prepared statement.