Rock Island building sells in LoDo

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Urban Villages has purchased a four-story office building at 1614 15th St. in the lower downtown area of Denver.

BusinessDen reported that the Denver company paid $10 million for the property. The building at one time was home to a nightclub called Rock Island.

 

