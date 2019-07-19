Rock Island building sells in LoDo

DENVER — Urban Villages has purchased a four-story office building at 1614 15th St. in the lower downtown area of Denver.
BusinessDen reported that the Denver company paid $10 million for the property. The building at one time was home to a nightclub called Rock Island.
