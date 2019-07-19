Miragen Therapeutics executive resigns, joins another Boulder pharma company

BOULDER — The chief business officer of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEN) is leaving the company to join another Boulder-based pharmaceutical company in the midst of a merger.

Adam Levy submitted his resignation from Miragen on July 15 and will leave the company on July 26, according to disclosures filed Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Levy is joining Brickell Biotech Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on skin diseases, according to his LinkedIn profile. He spent three years at the company after 16 years at various investment banking positions.

Brickell is currently working on a reverse merger with San Diego-based Vical Inc. (Nasdaq: VICL) and plans to trade on the Nasdaq under a yet-to-be-named stock symbol if the deal is completed. Vical stockholders will vote whether to approve the merger on Aug. 30.

When reached by phone Friday morning, Miragen president and CEO Bill Marshall thanked Levy for his time at the company.

“We really appreciate all the important contributions Adam made to Miragen, and we wish him the best of luck,” he said.

Marshall declined to speak about the company’s plans with the open position.