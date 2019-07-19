Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Innovate Longmont accelerator accepting applications

By Lucas High — 

LONGMONT — Startup accelerator Innovate Longmont is now accepting applications from local entrepreneurs with early-stage businesses.

The Innovate Accelerator provides Longmont entrepreneurs with a unique curriculum, mentors, connections, support, and injections of capital to help build, launch and grow local startups,” according to a Longmont Economic Development Partnership news release.

The program is a public-private partnership between the LEDP, the city, TinkerMill, Boulder County Small Business Development Center, Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce and Startup Longmont.

For more information and to apply for the accelerator, visit innovatelongmont.org/innovate-accelerator/apply/.

