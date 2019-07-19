Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Hedge fund takes 5 percent stake in Crocs

By Lucas High — 

NIWOT — A New York-based hedge fund has snapped up nearly 3.8 million shares of Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) stock, taking a 5.2 percent stake in the Niwot-based footwear firm. 

Woodson Capital General Partner LLC, a firm led by Jim Davis, purchased the shares July 8, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission documents. 

Crocs’ stock finished trading Thursday at $22.35, down 0.89 percent on the day.

Woodson’s investment in Crocs comes at an important time for the company. Crocs is in the process of moving its global headquarters from Niwot to Broomfield in 2020. The headquarters move is part of its long-term sustainability and growth strategy. 

