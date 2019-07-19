Funding Friday: Sphero closes on almost $27 million in latest round

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Sponsored Content

Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners

Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash. Read More

Some notable rounds announced this week:

Sphero Inc. raised just under $27 million in a funding round that started last May. The Boulder toymaker and STEM educational company previous raised just north of $1 million from a Kickstarter campaign for its upcoming RVR app-controlled car.

TurboTenant Inc. raised $6,499,996 after a three-week fundraising round. That figure dwarfs Fort Collins software company’s previous combined hauls of $3,699,956 in 2017 and 2018.

Emergy Inc., a Boulder-based producer of plant-based meats, raised $6.1 million in equity sales and federal grants. The company claims it can produce full-muscle cuts of plant-based meats with the texture and taste of chicken breasts, steaks and other proteins.

Other rounds this week (Source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission):

July 15: Glenn & Glenn LLC, Boulder, $11,000

July 17: Old Mill Acquisitions LLC, Louisville, $3,675,000

July 19: Petrel Capital Fund LP, Boulder, $4,275,000

July 19: OneTogether Solutions LLC, Boulder, $400,000