Fort Collins leads all Colorado metros in June employment

The Fort Collins metropolitan area had the lowest June unemployment rate — 2.6 percent — of all Colorado metros.

The Boulder and Greeley metro jobless rates weren’t far behind with 2.7 percent and 2.8 percent respectively, according to newly released data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

All four counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado saw the unemployment rate tick up in June.

Boulder County’s rate rose from 2.1 percent in May to 2.7 percent last month while Broomfield County’s figure increased from 2.3 percent to 2.7 percent over that period. Larimer County’s jobless rate jumped from 2 percent to 2.6 percent, and Weld County’s rose from 2.2 percent to 2.8 percent.

Statewide the June jobless rate was 3 percent, up from 2.5 percent in May.

Despite the uptick in the unemployment rate, Colorado employers added 8,100 nonfarm payroll jobs from May to June for a total of 2,779,400 jobs, according to state data.

Since the start of 2019, the average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose from 33.9 to 34.3 hours and average hourly earnings were up from $28.66 to $30.2.