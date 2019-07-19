Boulder fitness tech firm raises $2M

BOULDER — TrueCoach, a Boulder-based personal training software firm, has completed a $2-million funding round led by investor and entrepreneur Eric Roza.

Roza, who was CEO of marketing software firm Datalogix, will assume a position as chairman of TrueCoach’s board of directors, according to a company news release. Oracle acquired Datalogix in 2015 for more than $1 billion.

TrueCoach, a Techstars Chicago graduate, is a tradename registered to Boulder-based FitBot Inc., according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

“It is remarkable what TrueCoach has accomplished in such a short time with a small team and limited capital,” Roza said in a prepared statement. “With over 25 million individual workouts delivered, TrueCoach has already established itself as a leader in driving the global growth of personalized fitness. I could not be more excited about our opportunity to further transform fitness in the years ahead.”

TrueCoach has 20 employees and is on pace to increase its workforce to 40 by next summer.