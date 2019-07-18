Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

TurboTenant raises just below $6.5 million

By Dan Mika — 

FORT COLLINS — TurboTenant Inc., a company that produces rental management tools for landlords, has raised just below $6.5 million in its latest fundraising round.

The Fort Collins-based company reported raising $6,499,996 from 15 investors after starting the round July 3, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The round is the company’s largest fundraising haul by far. TurboTenant previously raised $3,699,956 in two previous equity sales in 2017 and 2018.

TurboTenant did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

