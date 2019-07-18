Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Boulder, Greeley neck and neck in hotel occupancy 

By Lucas High — 

DENVER — Hotels in Greeley and Boulder were tops in the region for June occupancy, according to the most recent Rocky Mountain Lodging Report by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

Greeley, which posted a monthly occupancy rate of 86.7 percent, just edged out Boulder’s 86.2 percent. Greeley and Boulder average daily room rates were $117.74 and $195.66 respectively.

Estes Park had the most expensive rooms in June with daily rates of $223.14. Occupancy for Estes Park hotels was 77.7 percent. 

The U.S. Highway 36 corridor posted an occupancy rate of $85.5 percent and a daily average price of $145.16.

The June occupancy rate in Loveland was 81.3 percent and the average room cost was $135.69.

Fort Collins hotels posted occupancy rates of 80.3 percent and daily room rates of $133.13.

Statewide hotel occupancy was 80.5 percent for June and average room rates were $166.65.

