Bolder BioTechnology awarded NIH research grant

BOULDER — Bolder BioTechnology Inc., a Boulder-based protein therapy pharmaceutical firm, was recently awarded a $593,507 grant to study the use of the company’s therapies to treat radiation exposure.
The two-year grant is from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of The National Institutes of Health, according to a company news release.
Sponsored Content
Consider These Simple Green Tips
Alpine Bank employees created a grassroots Green Team back in 2003 to assure environmental best practices. Today this companywide commitment is going strong and pushing for steady gains on several green fronts. In this spirit of continuous improvement, the Alpine Bank Green Team offers some tips we can all consider.
The research project will be led by George Cox of Bolder BioTechnology and Christie Orschell of Indiana University School of Medicine.
BOULDER — Bolder BioTechnology Inc., a Boulder-based protein therapy pharmaceutical firm, was recently awarded a $593,507 grant to study the use of the company’s therapies to treat radiation exposure.
The two-year grant is from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of The National Institutes of Health, according to a company news release.
Sponsored Content
Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners
Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash.
The research project will be led by George Cox of Bolder BioTechnology and Christie Orschell of Indiana University School of Medicine.
…