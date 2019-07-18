Bolder BioTechnology awarded NIH research grant

BOULDER — Bolder BioTechnology Inc., a Boulder-based protein therapy pharmaceutical firm, was recently awarded a $593,507 grant to study the use of the company’s therapies to treat radiation exposure.

The two-year grant is from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of The National Institutes of Health, according to a company news release.

The research project will be led by George Cox of Bolder BioTechnology and Christie Orschell of Indiana University School of Medicine.