Bolder BioTechnology awarded NIH research grant

By Lucas High — 

BOULDER — Bolder BioTechnology Inc., a Boulder-based protein therapy pharmaceutical firm, was recently awarded a $593,507 grant to study the use of the company’s therapies to treat radiation exposure. 

The two-year grant is from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of The National Institutes of Health, according to a company news release.

The research project will be led by George Cox of Bolder BioTechnology and Christie Orschell of Indiana University School of Medicine.

