Reicks named to Baldrige board of examiners

BOULDER — The Commerce Department’s National Institute of Standards and Technology has named Pete Reicks, senior vice president of analytics and innovation at Elevations Credit Union, to the Board of Examiners for the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. The Baldrige Award is the nation’s highest honor for organizational innovation and performance excellence.

Reicks is responsible for directing Elevations’ strategic-planning process, advancing business-intelligence capabilities, championing a culture of innovation and directing deployment of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program. Elevations Credit Union received the 2014 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the first credit union to earn the honor.

Examiners are responsible for reviewing and evaluating applications submitted for the Baldrige Award, as well as other assessment-related tasks. The examiner board is comprised of more than 325 leading experts competitively selected from industry, professional, trade, education, health care and nonprofit (including government) organizations from across the United States.

Those selected meet the highest standards of qualification and peer recognition, demonstrating competencies related to customer focus, communication, ethics, action orientation, team building and analytical skills. All members of the board take part in a nationally ranked leadership development course based on the Baldrige Excellence Framework and the scoring/evaluation processes for the Baldrige Award. They must also complete an independent review of a Baldrige Award application or other comparable examiner task.

Named after Malcolm Baldrige, the 26th secretary of commerce, the Baldrige Award was established by Congress in 1987. Awards may be given annually to organizations in each of six categories: manufacturing, service, small business, education, health care, and nonprofit. The award promotes innovation and excellence in organizational performance, recognizes the achievements and results of U.S. organizations, and publicizes successful performance strategies.