Last chance to purchase tickets for water, energy conferences

LOVELAND — Today is the last chance for people to purchase tickets in advance of BizWest’s water conference and annual energy conference.

Confluence: Northern Colorado Water Conference and the Colorado Energy Conference will both be at the Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle, Suite 100, Loveland. Panel discussions about Northern Colorado’s water situation will be in the morning and the energy conference begins in the afternoon.

Sponsored Content

Consider These Simple Green Tips

Alpine Bank employees created a grassroots Green Team back in 2003 to assure environmental best practices. Today this companywide commitment is going strong and pushing for steady gains on several green fronts. In this spirit of continuous improvement, the Alpine Bank Green Team offers some tips we can all consider. Read More

Noontime luncheon keynote speaker, Patty Limerick, director of the Center of the American West, University of Colorado Boulder, will tie the two events and topics together.

Tickets can be purchased here.