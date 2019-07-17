Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction

Fort Collins extended-stay Hilton sells for $14.8 million

By Dan Mika — 

FORT COLLINS — A Wisconsin-based real estate group has purchased the Hilton Home2 Suites hotel in Fort Collins.

North Central Group, a real estate holding company in Middleton, Wisconsin, said it purchased the extended-stay hotel at 4715 S. Timberline Road, according to a statement from the company. Larimer County property records show North Central bought the hotel for $14.8 million last week.

North Central operates 28 other hotels in Arizona, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin under various Hilton and Marriott brands. 

North Central spokeswoman Katie Marron said the company has wanted to enter the Colorado market for years and the acquisition opportunity presented itself in Fort Collins. She said North Central is in the early stages of looking for development opportunities in the state.

The company has no plans to change the hotel’s branding or guest service model.

