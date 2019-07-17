Bus fares reinstated today on U.S. Highway 36

DENVER and BOULDER — Fare collection on the Flatiron Flyer and LD bus services will resume today as repairs continue on U.S. Highway 36 between Denver and Boulder.

The Regional Transportation District waived fees on Monday and Tuesday because of lane closures on the highway that resulted from large cracking between Wadsworth and Church Ranch boulevards in Westminster. The cracks and subsurface erosion caused crews to reduce the number of lanes available to motorists. Crews now have moved two eastbound lanes onto the westbound side in order to handle higher traffic volumes, the RTD said in a press release.

The Colorado Department of Transportation subsidized free travel on RTD’s Flatiron Flyer and LD bus routes, in both directions, on Monday and Tuesday to minimize potential traffic delays by encouraging commuters to use bus service. Those fares have been reinstated effective today.