Price of water among topics at Confluence

LOVELAND — People looking to buy new houses and builders attempting to provide them at an affordable cost face the same issue: scarcity of water has driven up prices, and with it the cost to produce Northern Colorado’s housing stock.

The escalating price of water will be among the topics discussed at this week’s water conference.

Confluence: The Northern Colorado Water Conference, will take a deep dive into issues surrounding rising water prices. Prices for Colorado-Big Thompson water have soared in recent years. What effect does that have on development in the region, including on the cost of housing as the region strives to accommodate an increasing population?

Confluence is the first water conference in the region to examine the economic issues surrounding the scarcity of water affecting the growing numbers of residents of Northern Colorado. The event is Thursday, July 19, at the Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle, Suite 100, Loveland.

The water price panel will be moderated by Tamara Graham, civil design group leader — Northern Colorado for engineering firm Lamp Rynearson.

Panelists will be:

Dr. Marie Livingston, professor emerita of economics — Ag at Colorado State University.

Chris Matkins, general manager, Fort Collins/Loveland Water District.

Kevin McCarty, owner, McCarty Land & Water Valuation Inc.

Mike Scheid, general manager, ELCO — East Larimer County Water District.

Confluence is a BizWest event. Tickets are available here. The event occurs on the same day and at the same venue as the Colorado Energy Summit. Tickets for either event are $53.49 or $103.49 for an all-day pass. Discounts are available for purchases of five or more tickets to either event. Those discounted ticket prices are $43.49 each or $83.49 each for all-day passes.