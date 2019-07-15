Maxar starts work on mobile broadband satellite

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) (TSX: MAXR) has begun production on a Legion-class geostationary satellite for Ovzon AB, a company located in the United States and Sweden that provides mobile broadband connectivity in underserved regions.

Ovzon selected Maxar in December 2018 to build its first satellite, Ovzon 3, which will provide mobile broadband communications for small vehicles, aircraft and users on-the-move. Ovzon has now secured financing to build the satellite, Maxar will begin building it in its Palo Alto, California, manufacturing facility. The satellite will be based on the mid-size Legion-class platform, formerly called the SSL-500, and is expected to be launched by SpaceX in 2021.

“Maxar’s Legion-class platform offers the benefits of the company’s proven technology and performance from the 1300-class satellite bus with a lower cost and smaller form factor,” Megan Fitzgerald, Maxar’s senior vice president and general manager of Maxar’s Space Solutions division, said in a written statement. “We’re delighted to collaborate closely with Ovzon on the development of the first satellite in its architecture, which will deliver better communications from space for a better world here on Earth.”

“We chose Maxar to build Ovzon 3 because it has a strong reputation of delivering world-class, reliable products backed by industry leading customer service and manufacturing agility,” said Magnus René, CEO of Ovzon.