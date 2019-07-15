Dealing with ozone pollution rules on Energy agenda

LOVELAND — Northern Colorado is not immune from new ozone rules regulating emissions. The Colorado Energy Summit will examine the implications of the new rules.

The summit will be Thursday, July 18, at the Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle, Suite 100, in Loveland.

A panel discussion titled “Ozone Alert: What the Front Range Faces in New Ozone Regs” will share what’s involved with the new state and federal regulations designed to reduce ozone pollution and attempt to answer what it will take to meet the new ozone standards, and how will that affect governments, manufacturers and utilities?

Panelists are:

Rusty Frishmuth, director of environmental health and safety, HighPoint Operating Corp.

Steve McCannon, deputy director, Regional Air Quality Council.

Mike Paules, associate director, Colorado Petroleum Council.

Steve Vander Griend, technical director, Urban Air Initiative.

The Colorado Energy Summit is an annual BizWest event. Tickets are available here. The event occurs on the same day and at the same venue as Confluence, the Northern Colorado water conference. Tickets for either event are $53.49 or $103.49 for an all-day pass. Discounts are available for purchases of five or more tickets to either event. Those discounted ticket prices are $43.49 each or $83.49 each for all-day passes.