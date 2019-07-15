Additional cases of horse disease found in area

BROOMFIELD — The Colorado Department of Agriculture has additional confirmed cases of vesicular stomatitis in La Plata, Larimer, and Weld counties. The Colorado State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Fort Collins has been activated through the National Animal Health Laboratory Network to receive and test samples for VSV suspect horses.

The ag department said that eight cases subject to quarantine are in Weld, five in Larimer and two in La Plata.

“Horse and livestock owners should check with their veterinarian prior to traveling to another state,” Dr. Keith Roehr, Colorado state veterinarian, said in a prepared statement. “Many states have imposed import requirements for animals coming from VSV-affected states.”

The first case of VSV in Colorado was reported on July 3 in Weld County by a field veterinarian from the State Veterinarian’s Office at the Colorado Department of Agriculture. An incursion of VSV-infected insect vectors is the likely source of infection. There are no USDA approved vaccines for VSV.

Vesicular stomatitis is a viral disease that primarily affects horses and cattle, and occasionally swine, sheep, goats, llamas, and alpacas. The transmission process of VSV is not completely understood but includes insect vectors such as black flies, sand flies, and biting midges.

The incubation period ranges from 2-8 days. Clinical signs include vesicles, erosions, and sloughing of the skin on the muzzle, tongue, ears, teats, and coronary bands. Often excessive salivation is the first sign of disease, along with a reluctance to eat or drink. Lameness and weight loss may follow.

Humans may become infected when handling affected animals, but this is rare, the department said. To avoid human exposure, individuals should use personal protective measures when handling affected animals.

Livestock owners should practice: