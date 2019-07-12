Summit to explore co-existence of traditional, renewable energy

LOVELAND — Participants in the Colorado Energy Summit will explore whether traditional energy and renewable energy can co-exist in the marketplace.

The summit will be Thursday, July 18, at the Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle, Suite 100, in Loveland.

A session at 1 p.m. on the day of the summit will explore how traditional energy and renewable energy can complement one another, and how renewable technologies can be integrated with traditional energy development to create a better, cleaner energy future.

Panelists for the session are:

Milton Geiger, alternative energy administrator, Poudre Valley REA

Jan Kulmann, director, midstream and facilities, Whiting Petroleum

Jerry Marizza, new energy program coordinator, United Power

Ali Weaver, senior project development manager, Silicon Ranch

The Colorado Energy Summit is an annual BizWest event. Tickets are available here. The event occurs on the same day and at the same venue as Confluence, the Northern Colorado water conference. Tickets for either event are $53.49 or $103.49 for an all-day pass. Discounts are available for purchases of five or more tickets to either event. Those discounted ticket prices are $43.49 each or $83.49 each for all-day passes.