Longmont Startup Week ditches single theme for next edition

LONGMONT — When the Longmont Economic Development Partnership kicks off its fifth annual Startup Week later this month, it’ll switch its format to appeal to companies across the business life cycle.

The weeklong event will have networking opportunities and workshops divided into seven tracks: creating ideas, seed stage, growing established companies, user experience design, developers, storytelling and “frontier,” or thinking about the future.

Morgan Smith, director of strategy and collaboration at the Longmont Economic Development Partnership, said the event organizers decided to shed an overarching theme and divide it into topics that interest companies at different stages of the business life cycle, from just an idea to a company on the verge of selling or becoming a major industry player.

“That’s what we’re really trying to accomplish, that the food manufacturer startup is as comfortable at Startup Week as the artificial intelligence developer,” he said.

Startup Week coincides with a new advertising campaign by the LEDP featuring startups that were founded in Longmont, and to highlight the community’s advantages compared to Boulder, Denver or other regional metro areas.

“I mean that in terms of the time and talents of mentors who are taking more of an interest in either speaking or spending time at Longmont Startup Week, or with entrepreneurs or investors looking for deals,” he said. “We’re really seeing an influx of activity.”

The event’s main keynote speaker is Jerry Colonna, CEO and co-founder of executive coaching firm Reboot.io, while StickerGiant founder John Fischer and COO Beth Smith host a keynote on their secrets to success.

The week also has several coffee and lunch events throughout town, including a “beer and taco-off” at 4 p.m. Monday, July 22.

All events are free. For a full schedule of events and locations, visit https://www.longmontstartupweek.com/schedule/.

BizWest Media is a co-sponsor of the event.