Funding Friday: Fitness app maker pulls in $1,953,000

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

The largest fundraiser reported this week was from Boulder-based FitBot Inc., maker of the TrueCoach app for personal trainers and gym owners. FitBot closed its $1,953,000 round Wednesday after almost seven months of selling equity.

Other fundraisers started/closed this week (source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission)