First Nations, partners give $250K in grants

LONGMONT — The First Nations Development Institute, a Longmont-based nonprofit group that assists Native American tribes, recently partnered with The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and the American Heart Association to provide $250,000 in grants through the collaborative Policy Innovation Fund.

“These grants are part of the Fertile Ground Advocacy Campaign, a $1.6 million funding initiative to support Native American nutrition and health advocacy,” according to an institute news release. “Grant recipients will improve access to healthy foods, reduce consumption of sugary drinks and foods, and strengthen food sovereignty work that is rooted in tradition, culture and Indigenous knowledge.”

The grant recipients were: