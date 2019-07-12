Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Boulder County leads region in retail pot sales

By Lucas High — 

Of the counties In the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado region, Boulder County tallied the highest total in retail pot sales during the month of May.

Retail dispensaries in the county recorded sales of $8,711,541 for the month, according to recently released data from the Colorado Department of Revenue. That’s the third highest total in the state, behind only Denver and Arapahoe counties.

Larimer County dispensaries sold $7,422,167 worth of cannabis products in May, and Weld County pot shops had sales of $2,310,239. There are no dispensaries in Broomfield.

Statewide, consumers spent $113,660,919 on cannabis products in May, the most recent data the state has made available. For the year, pot sales are $665,687,186.

