Boulder County leads region in retail pot sales

Of the counties In the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado region, Boulder County tallied the highest total in retail pot sales during the month of May.

Retail dispensaries in the county recorded sales of $8,711,541 for the month, according to recently released data from the Colorado Department of Revenue. That’s the third highest total in the state, behind only Denver and Arapahoe counties.

Sponsored Content

Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners

Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash. Read More

Larimer County dispensaries sold $7,422,167 worth of cannabis products in May, and Weld County pot shops had sales of $2,310,239. There are no dispensaries in Broomfield.

Statewide, consumers spent $113,660,919 on cannabis products in May, the most recent data the state has made available. For the year, pot sales are $665,687,186.