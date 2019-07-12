Boulder Chamber to celebrate Women Who Light the Community

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber is holding its 24th annual Women Who Light the Community celebration Sept. 5.

The event, organized by Boulder Chamber Business Women’s Leadership Group, recognizes women who have made “significant contributions through innovations and a committed effort to address a meaningful business or non-profit, arts or community need, locally, regionally, nationally, or globally,” according to the Chamber’s website.

This year’s honorees are:

Stephanie Carter, Wallaroo Hat Co.

Rebecca Chavez, Front Range Community College

Frances Draper, University of Colorado Boulder

Geri Mitchell-Brown, Namaste Solar

Paula Nelson, Parent Engagement Network

Paola Garcia Barron, Boulder High School — Emerging Youth

For more information, visit the event website.