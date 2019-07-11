Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Scout finds buyer for Indiana wind farm electricity

By Lucas High — 

BOULDER — Scout Clean Energy LLC has found a buyer for most of the energy generated by a planned wind farm in eastern Indiana.

The Boulder-based renewable energy company signed a 15-year deal to provide 80 percent of produced electricity from Bitter Ridge Wind Farm to Constellation Energy, a Baltimore-based subsidiary of Exelon Corp. (NYSE: EXC), according to a press release Thursday.

Scout received permits to build the 52-turbine, 130 megawatt farm from Jay County, Indiana, last September. The company expects to begin construction this year and begin providing power in September 2020.

