Landmark Homes submits final plans for northeast Fort Collins housing development

FORT COLLINS — A Windsor-based homebuilder is in the final stages of getting approval from Fort Collins to build a 442-unit townhome and condominium development on the city’s northeast side.

The proposed Northfield development would occupy a vacant 55-acre lot on North Lemay Avenue north of Alta Vista Park and have 37 multi-family buildings and 20 single-family homes, according to documents submitted to the city. The development would also have a clubhouse for residents and a 2,680-square-foot commercial site, which Landmark Homes CEO Jason Sherrill said is expected to be occupied by a family-friendly business, such as a coffee shop or a bistro.

The development is also just over a mile northeast of the Old Town district, and Sherrill said that will be a major attractor of property buyers looking to be close to entertainment.

“That’s the big draw that’s coming up; it’s creating a community that gives people who maybe couldn’t afford to buy a home the opportunity to do that and still be very close downtown,” he said.

Sherrill said the condominiums will range from high $200,000 to low $400,000 per unit, while the townhomes are expected to sell in the low $300,000 to high $400,000 range. Landmark hopes to receive final permits this fall and break ground by the end of the year, with the goal of putting units on the market by late summer or fall 2020.