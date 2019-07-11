Innosphere opens applications for fall cohort

Innosphere, a business incubator with locations in Fort Collins, Boulder and Denver that works with science and tech companies, is now accepting applications from startup and scaleup companies to join the fall cohort.

Companies that wish to receive business support should apply to Innosphere’s incubation program before the application deadline of Wednesday, Aug. 21. The application can be found online at www.innosphere.org.

The first part of Innosphere’s incubation program focuses on developing a personalized plan around focus areas of raising capital, financial and exit planning, talent acquisition, operational excellence, growth strategies and business development.

“A lot of quality research goes into making sure our companies are ready to scale and ready to raise their first or next round of funding,” Mike Freeman, Innosphere CEO, said in issuing the call for applicants.

“Innosphere’s program has helped us define our goals and identify how to best tighten our focus on executing our plan. Its guidance continually helps us take a more purposeful and strategic approach to accelerating our growth,” said Jeff Grobaski, CEO Epic River, a member of an earlier cohort.

Innosphere typically runs two cohorts of companies each year that are each made up of 10-13 companies. With 20 years of experience, Innosphere’s model has supported hundreds of companies in reaching their key milestones. Companies entering the incubation program are supported by not only their Innosphere liaison, but also work with former C-level executives, experienced staff and industry-specific advisors.

Innosphere supports entrepreneurs in the industries of bioscience, medical devices, energy, advanced materials, hardware, enterprise software, FinTech, artificial intelligence, and other B2B technology-based companies.

For more information, contact Scott Sampl, Innosphere operations director, scott@innosphere.org.