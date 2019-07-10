Regional brews fare well in open beer competition

OXFORD, Ohio — Colorado brewers took home 21 awards from the 2019 U.S. Open Beer Championships held July 9 in Oxford, Ohio. Of those, 15 were awarded to brewing companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley.

Colorado winners were:

Verboten Brewing and Barrel Project, Loveland, Gold for Barrel-Aged Cake or Death in the Barrel-Aged Strong Stout category.

Verboten, Silver for Somebody to Love in the Brut IPA category.

Verboten, Silver for Grow Old With You in the Barrel-aged Barleywine category.

Crow Hop Brewery, Loveland, Silver for Recess IPA in the English IPA category.

Crow Hop, Bronze for Kneeknocker Porter in the Brown Porter category.

Crow Hop, Bronze for Sleeping Owl Stout in the Oatmeal Stout category.

Mash Lab Brewing, Windsor, Bronze for Automatic Amber in the Bitter category.

Gilded Goat Brewing, Fort Collins, Gold for Goat de Garde in the Belgian and French Ale category.

Gilded Goat, Bronze for Gold Rush in the Brut IPA category.

Liquid Mechanics Brewing Co., Lafayette, Gold for Peanut Butter Porter in the Peanut Butter category.

Liquid Mechanics, Bronze for Beast of Bourbon in the Blended Barrel-Aged Beer category.

Red Truck Co., Fort Collins, Gold for Irish Red in the Irish Red Ale category.

Oskar Blues Brewery, Longmont/Lyons, Gold for Collabbey Ale in the Belgian Dubbel category.

New Belgium Brewing, Fort Collins, Silver for HPA in the Hemp Beer category.

Bootstrap Brewing, Longmont, Silver for Wreak Havoc in the Imperial Red Ale category.

Bent Barley Brewing Co., Aurora, Bronze for Barleywine in the American Barleywine Ale category.

Bent Barley, Silver for Half Bent in the Session IPA category.

Good River Beer, Denver, Gold for Daily Float in the American Pale Ale category.

Good River, Silver for Fu Fighter in the Belgian Style Strong Specialty Ale category.

Launch Pad Brewery, Aurora, Silver for Rocket Lab in the International Style Pale Ale category.

Launch Pad, Gold for Peacekeeper in the Session Beer category.

The Colorado companies competed against 7,000 beer entries in 130 different styles. Judges were from England, Canada and the United States.