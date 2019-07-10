Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Longmont Residence Inn changes hands for $12M

By Lucas High — 

LONGMONT — The Residence Inn by Marriott hotel in Longmont at 1450 Dry Creek Drive recently sold for $11.91 million.

An affiliate of Maryland-based hotel-centered real estate investment trust RLJ Lodging Trust sold the 84-room property, according to Boulder County public records.

RLJ also owns a SpringHill Suites and Courtyard by Marriott in Longmont, the Renaissance Boulder Flatiron Hotel in Broomfield, and a Courtyard by Marriott and Residence Inn in Louisville.

The buyer of the Residence Inn in Longmont was listed as BCORE Select Raven 1 LLC, an entity registered to a Chicago address. 

