Broomfield’s Deer Crest Apartment Homes sells for $62M

BROOMFIELD — The 287-units Deer Crest Apartment Homes community in Broomfield recently sold for $61,992,000 or $216,000 per unit.

The seller of the complex at 2200 W. 10th Ave. was GB Deer Crest LLC, according to Broomfield public records. That entity is registered to the Colorado Springs address of property management firm Griffis Blessing Inc.

The buyer was an affiliate of Priderock Capital Management, a Florida-based multi-family asset management company.

Deer Crest, built in 1984, features one- and two-bedroom units.