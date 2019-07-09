Phipps breaks ground on CSU bug lab

FORT COLLINS — GH Phipps Construction Co., with headquarters in Greenwood Village and an office in Fort Collins, has broken ground for the new Colorado State University bug lab.

The lab, officially known as the Center for Vector-Borne Infectious Diseases, will be a $22 million, 41,000-square-foot research facility and will house the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology at CSU and will provide biosafety level two laboratory space and insectary space for arthropod-borne and infectious disease research as well as office and support space.

Sponsored Content

Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners

Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash. Read More

In a BSL-2 lab, technicians work with agents associated with human diseases such as infectious organisms that pose moderate health risks. Personnel often wear protective equipment such as lab coats and gloves and handle aerosols only in safety cabinets.

GH Phipps, the tradename for Gerald H. Phipps Inc., will work with Tetrad Property Group, the owner’s representative, on the project. Merrick and Co. and BSA Lifestructures are designing the facility.